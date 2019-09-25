



Want the inside word on Dallas’ most happening local outposts?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp and SafeGraph, a dataset of commercial points of interest and their visitor patterns, to deduce which restaurants have been on the tips of diners’ tongues this month.

To find out who made the list, we first looked at Dallas businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance. Then, we analyzed foot traffic data from SafeGraph to validate the trends.

Read on to see which spots are extra hot this autumn.

Te Deseo

Photo: Yvonne U./Yelp

This cocktail bar and Latin American bistro is trending in comparison to other businesses categorized as “Cocktail Bars” on Yelp.

Citywide, cocktail bars saw a median 2.6% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Te Deseo saw a formidable 326.7% increase, with a slight downward trend from a four-star rating a month ago to 3.5 stars today.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the cocktail bar category: Billy Can Can has seen a 2.9% increase in reviews, and JINYA Ramen Bar has seen a 11% bump.

Located at 2700 Olive St. in Victory Park, Te Deseo specializes in Latin American-inspired fare and cocktails, and also features a rooftop area with views of the city.

Te Deseo is open from 5 p.m.–midnight on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 5 p.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Las Palmas Tex-Mex

Photo: Casey D./Yelp

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Uptown’s Las Palmas Tex-Mex, the bar and Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurant is a hot topic, according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “Bars” on Yelp saw a median 1.6% increase in new reviews over the past month, Las Palmas Tex-Mex bagged a 15.4% increase in new reviews within that time frame, maintaining a superior four-star rating.

There’s more that’s trending on Dallas’ bar scene: Doc B’s Restaurant + Bar has seen a 6.5% increase in reviews.

Open at 2708 Routh St., Las Palmas Tex-Mex offers a menu brimming with items like fajitas, taco salad, seafood enchiladas, tortilla soup, tamales, brisket tacos and hickory-grilled ribs, presented alongside coleslaw and fries.

Las Palmas Tex-Mex is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. daily.

Tacos Patron

Photo: Tacos Patron/Yelp

North Dallas’ Tacos Patron is also making waves. Open since 2018 at 14060 Dallas Parkway, the well-established Mexican eatery has seen a 14.5% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.3% for all businesses tagged “Mexican” on Yelp.

There’s more than one hot spot trending in Dallas’ Mexican category: Taco Cabanahas seen a 4% increase in reviews, and Ruins has seen a 10.5% bump.

Tacos Patron serves a variety of Mexican and Peruvian dishes, including beer-marinated rotisserie chicken, brisket enchiladas and a sizable list of specialty tacos. Over the past month, it’s maintained a convincing four-star rating among Yelpers.

Tacos Patron is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Whistle Britches

Photo: Whistle Britches/Yelp

North Dallas’ Whistle Britches is the city’s buzziest traditional American gastropub by the numbers.

The well-established Southern and traditional American beer bar, which opened at 6110 Frankford Road in 2016, increased its new review count by 3% over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 1.9% for the Yelp category “American (Traditional).” According to SafeGraph foot traffic data, visits to Whistle Britches increased by more than 50% over the past month.

According to its Yelp page, Whistle Britches is known for its chicken sandwiches, homemade biscuits, specialty frozen custards and selection of seasonal cocktails.

Whistle Britches is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday. According to SafeGraph, foot traffic is heaviest at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m., and on Sundays and Saturdays, so go on Tuesdays if you want to avoid the rush.

San Pedro’s

Photo: Hannah H./Yelp

Preston Hollow’s popular San Pedro’s is currently on the upswing in the breakfast and brunch category on Yelp.

While businesses categorized as “Breakfast & Brunch” on Yelp saw a median 2% increase in new reviews over the past month, this Latin American and Honduran breakfast and brunch cafe increased its new reviews by 8.7% — and kept its rating consistent at five stars. Review counts increased by more than 250% on a month-to-month basis.

There’s more abuzz in the world of Dallas breakfast and brunch: Jakes Burgers and Beer has seen a 1.3% increase in reviews.

Open for business at 2445 W. Northwest Highway, Suite 102, since 2016, San Pedro’s specializes in authentic Honduran cuisine, serving plates such as mixed plantains, eggs with chorizo and breakfast baleadas, a traditional Honduran dish made with a flour tortilla.

San Pedro’s is open from 9 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.