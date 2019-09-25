Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A truck driver died Wednesday afternoon after a slab of stone fell on him.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said it happened shortly before 1:45 p.m. at Infinity Stone in the 9100 block of Sovereign Row.
Someone from the location called 911.
Dallas Fire-Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue team was called out to remove the stone so an investigation can be conducted and the Medical Examiner can take custody of the victim.
No other details have been released yet.
