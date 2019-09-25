KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 41-year-old mother saved her baby, only to die after running back inside her burning home to save her disabled mother.
Tina Mercer of Mabank called 911 Monday afternoon to report the house fire in the 15000 block of Kaufman County Road 4015 in the Prairieville Community.
Mercer was able to safely get the infant child out of the house and told the dispatcher she was returning into the house to help her mother Linda Scott, 65.
But Mercer and Scott were unable to get out of the house before being overcome by the heavy smoke, both were found deceased inside the home.
The baby was uninjured and found safe.
The State Fire Marshal is working in conjunction with the Kaufman County Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the fire which, is still under investigation.
Funeral services for Tina Mercer were made for Monday, September 30th, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Moorehead-Epps in Gun Barrel City.
