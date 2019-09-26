DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Crime scene investigators took center stage on day 4 of the Amber Guyger trial in Dallas.
Dallas police officers and investigators with the Texas Rangers went over photos and videos for the jury to determine whether Guyger should be convicted of murder for the shoot and killing her neighbor, Botham Jean.
Images of Guyger’s and Jean’s apartments were shown to the jury with prosecutors pointing out to the court the differences in furnishings and accents. But during cross-examination defense attorneys stressed how very similar the apartments were.
Prosecutors have repeatedly asked witnesses to describe the bright red door mat outside Jean’s apartment that they say should have alerted Guyger she was about to enter the wrong unit when she shot and killed the 26-year-old accountant.
All of the officers testifying for the prosecution Thursday morning admitted to defense attorneys that the layout of the apartment building and parking garage at the Southside Flats could be confusing.
“Not a lot of indicators to tell which floor you’re on?” defense attorney Robert Rodgers asked Dallas police Officer Stephen Cleary. “I think that’s a fair statement,” he replied.
Just before the lunch hour prosecutors showed the jury photos of Guyger’s uniform belt and pointed out the the other weapons she could have utilized — such as a taser or pepper spray — rather and pulling her gun and shooting Jean.
