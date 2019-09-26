  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal officers with the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested 49 immigrants and immigration violators in North Texas and Oklahoma during a five-day enforcement action.

In a statement released by ICE, it said 33 people who were targeted by ERO deportation officers had prior criminal histories, five had pending criminal charges and 11 had no criminal history. Forty were arrested in North Texas.

Of those arrested was a 48-year-old man from Mexico who allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 14 in Fort Worth. ICE reported that he has remained in custody with an immigration detainer.

The five-day enforcement action came to an end Sept. 25.

