WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Members of Congress from Texas participated in the House Intelligence Committee hearing on the whistleblower complaint filed against President Donald Trump.

The complaint, released by the House Committee Thursday morning, claims President Trump abused his power by asking Ukraine’s President to investigate a potential rival, and that the White House sought to cover it up.

The whistleblower has not been identified.

The document triggered Speaker Nancy Pelosi to formally set an impeachment inquiry this week.

One of the Texas Congressmen at Thursday’s hearing was Republican John Ratcliffe of Heath, who initially was selected by the President to be his new Director of National Intelligence.

But Ratcliffe backed out amid a growing backlash against his nomination.

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee backed the Whistleblower, while Republicans sought to poke holes in the whistleblower’s credibility.

Ratcliffe defended President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s President. “So the American people are very clear what the transcript relates is legal communications.”

The White House released a memo of that conversation Wednesday and Ratcliffe criticized the Whistleblower’s complaint.

“Much like the Steele Dossier, the allegations in the Whistleblowers complaints are based on third-hand, main stream media sources rather than first hand information.”

But Democratic San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro disagreed.

He asked Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, “Would you say that the Whistleblower’s complaint is remarkably consistent with the transcript that was released?”

Maguire answered, “I would say the Whistleblower’s complaint is in alignment with what was released yesterday by the President.”

He said the whistleblower “did the right thing” by coming forward to report concerns over the White House’s handling of the phone call and that the whistleblower followed the law “every step of the way.”

Castro asked Maguire about President Trump’s request of Ukraine’s President to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the leading Democrats running for President, and his son Hunter.

Castro said, “That wouldn’t classify as an intelligence matter?”

After being pressed, Maguire said, “The complaint was referred to the judicial department for criminal investigation. This was not swept under the rug.”

But Ratcliffe said the President did nothing illegal and sought information about the Russia investigation.

“The U.S. is allowed to solicit help from a foreign government in an on-going criminal investigation which is exactly what President Trump did in that conversation, so if the Democrats are intent on impeaching the President for lawful conduct, then be my guest.”

Another North Texas Congressman, Democrat Colin Allred, announced Thursday evening that he favors the impeachment inquiry set by Speaker Pelosi.

“After reading the contents of both the memo of the President’s call with the President of Ukraine and the whistleblower complaint, I have concluded that a formal impeachment inquiry should begin and investigations must continue in order to protect our national security and uphold the rule of law.”

Texas Senator John Cornyn said he’s not impressed by the whistleblower’s allegations against the President. “That’s hardly a whistleblower complaint that we’re accustomed to getting from actual true whistleblowers.

While each of us may have said things differently during that conversation, clearly, there’s nothing in there that gives rise to a crime or an impeachable offense.”

On Twitter Thursday, the President called the controversy “Another witch-hunt” and a “Democrat scam.”

Democrats insisted the President abused his power.