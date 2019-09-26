THE FOOTE FILES (CBSDFW.COM) — The Hombres were a garage-rock band from the 1960s and hailed from Memphis, Tennessee.
Members included B.B. Cunningham, Gary McEwen, Jerry Masters, and Johnny Hunter. Hunter committed suicide in 1976 at age 34. Cunningham was shot and killed in 2012 while employed as a security guard in Memphis. His brother, Bill, was a member of The Box Tops who had a number of hits in the late 60s.
Their only song to chart is sort of a novelty song called “Let It Out (Let It All Hang Out).” Written by Cunningham and produced by Huey P. Meuax, released in 1967, running two minutes and six seconds on the Verve Forecast record label, the song reached #12 on Billboard and stayed on the charts for 10 weeks. Some music authorities refer to this song as a parody of sorts of Bob Dylan’s “Subterranean Homesick Blues.” The song came from their album of the same name.
You can hear this song on KLUV-FM HD2 and SIRIUS XM 60s On 6. Enjoy!
You must log in to post a comment.