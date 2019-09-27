Comments
*Discretion advised: You are watching unfiltered murder trial coverage. Some images and conversations could be considered disturbing by some viewers.*
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The murder trial of former Dallas officer Amber Guyger continues into day five after the prosecution rested its case on Thursday. We will be livestreaming the trial in the video player above.
She is accused of murdering Botham Jean inside his apartment after claiming she thought she was in her apartment and that he was an intruder.
