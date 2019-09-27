Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Police Department seized guns, drugs and cash in a narcotics operation Thursday.
After a detective received a solid lead, the narcotics unit, along with officers from the central patrol division executed a search warrant Sept. 26 in the 5200 block of East Side Avenue, near Old East Dallas.
During the warrant, officers seized the following:
- -8.4 grams of cocaine
- -1 Colt .357 Revolver
- -Canik 9 mm
- -Jennings 9 mm
- -Ruger 9mm
- -Century 7.62 X 39 mm
- -Over $7,500
At this time, there has been no word on who or how many suspects were involved.
