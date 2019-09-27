  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Police Department seized guns, drugs and cash in a narcotics operation Thursday.

After a detective received a solid lead, the narcotics unit, along with officers from the central patrol division executed a search warrant Sept. 26 in the 5200 block of East Side Avenue, near Old East Dallas.

During the warrant, officers seized the following:

  • -8.4 grams of cocaine
  • -1 Colt .357 Revolver
  • -Canik 9 mm
  • -Jennings 9 mm
  • -Ruger 9mm
  • -Century 7.62 X 39 mm
  • -Over $7,500

At this time, there has been no word on who or how many suspects were involved.

 

