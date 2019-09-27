CBS 11 Pep RallyLive At Lake Worth High School | Watch
SAN FRANCISCO (CBSNEWS.COM) – DoorDash, the popular food-delivery startup, announced that nearly 5 million of their accounts have been hacked.

Door Dash said it suffered a data breach in May that affected 4.9 million accounts, it said in a blog post. Customers, merchants and workers who use the platform were all potentially affected.

Information revealed included users’ names, emails, delivery addresses and passwords that had been “hashed,” or concealed through encryption, by the company.

