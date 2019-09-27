HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — He’s accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl and now a longtime Houston-area pastor has been arrested.
Paul Cain, 65, was being held Friday in the Harris County Jail on charges of sexual abuse of a child and sexual assault of a child.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that an investigation began in June when the victim told others she had been abused.
Investigators say Cain used his phone to send several sexually explicit messages to the girl.
They also allege that evidence was found showing he sexually assaulted the girl on several occasions last year when the victim was 13 years old.
According to authorities, Cain served as pastor of New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church for nearly two decades. He is being held on $200,000 bond.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case or any other instance of child abuse to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Unit at 713-830-3250.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.