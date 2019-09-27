WATCH LIVEAmber Guyger Murder Trial
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Child abuse, child sex abuse, Harris County, Houston, Kashmere Gardens, Pastor Accused, pastor arrested, Sexual Abuse, sexual abuse of a child, Sexual Assault of a Child, Texas News, Texas pastor


HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — He’s accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl and now a longtime Houston-area pastor has been arrested.

Paul Cain, 65, was being held Friday in the Harris County Jail on charges of sexual abuse of a child and sexual assault of a child.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that an investigation began in June when the victim told others she had been abused.

(credit: Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators say Cain used his phone to send several sexually explicit messages to the girl.

They also allege that evidence was found showing he sexually assaulted the girl on several occasions last year when the victim was 13 years old.

According to authorities, Cain served as pastor of New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church for nearly two decades. He is being held on $200,000 bond.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case or any other instance of child abuse to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Unit at 713-830-3250. 

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments