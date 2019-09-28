  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving two motorcycles and one car in Fort Worth early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight Sept. 28, police were sent to EB State Highway 183 and NB State Highway 360 in regard to a major crash.

When officers arrived, they found a male and female — who were occupying same motorcycle — dead on scene. Their identities have not been released.

No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the crash has not been confirmed at this time.

