NORMAN, Oklahoma (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Jalen Hurts passed for 413 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 6 Oklahoma rolled past Texas Tech 55-16 on Saturday.

Hurts also ran for 70 yards and another score for the Sooners (4-0, 1-0 Big 12). His 483 yards of total offense ranks eighth in Oklahoma history. It was the first 400-yard passing game for the senior transfer from Alabama.

“He’s seeing the field really well,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. “He’s understanding how we want to attack people. He was a little more confident today, a little bit more steady.”

CeeDee Lamb had career highs of 183 yards receiving and three touchdowns, Charleston Rambo had 122 yards receiving on just two catches and Trey Sermon ran for 76 yards and two scores for Oklahoma.

The Sooners, who entered the game leading the nation in total offense, gained 642 yards. They have totaled at least 600 yards in each game this season.

Jett Duffey passed for 120 yards and SaRodorick Thompson ran for 96 yards for Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1). Duffey got most of the action at quarterback in place of Alan Bowman, who sat out with a shoulder injury.

Hurts passed for 306 yards and two touchdowns and ran eight times for 60 yards and two more scores in the first half to help Oklahoma take a 34-10 lead.

It was a tough loss for first-year Texas Tech coach Matt Wells. He tried to reassure his team after the game.

“The message is that it’s a process,” he said. “So many times, we get short-sighted by results. I understand I get paid to deliver results, but there’s not a quick fix.”

Tech now has a 2-2 record and will play against Oklahoma State next Saturday at 11 a.m.

