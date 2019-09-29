Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking for the public’s help after finding a dead man’s body inside a Plum Meadows apartment early Sunday morning.
Around 4:30 a.m. Sept. 29, police responded to a call at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Rd. in Oak Cliff, in reference to a dead body inside a residence. When they arrived, officers found a black male — whose identity has not been released — dead from homicidal violence.
Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact Det. Garcia 214-671-3994 or olegario.garcia@dallascityhall.com.
You must log in to post a comment.