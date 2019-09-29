ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — After a quarter century of hits, runs and love for the game — it was the end of an era at Globe Life Park Sunday.

The home of the Texas Rangers saw its final sunset, and fans didn’t let the heat stop them from attending the final home game.

Gary Spraggins — and about 30,000 of his closest friends — made sure this final day would be a memorable one for Arlington’s Globe Life Park.

“Man… I been here since opening day when the ballpark opened. I’ve been here for every playoff game,” Spraggins said.

Although there was a game being played, most attended the final game to make sure they paid homage to the Rangers home, built in 1994.

Long-time fan Jake Gleason said he remembers his first Rangers game at the stadium well.

“My brother brought me to my first game here, and I wanted to bring him to the last game here. It’s kinda cool, it’s against the Yankees as well. It’s just fun… A lot of memories here,” Gleason said.

Attendees included Nolan Ryan and former President George W. Bush — who reflected on his favorite moment.

“World series. I came out of the wall with my dad, greeted by Nolan Ryan. First game World Series here… a special moment,” Bush told a news reporter.

Fans ended the game by parading down the street to the new home of the Rangers, set to open in March of 2020.