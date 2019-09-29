Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Multiple suspects are still at large after opening fire at the Escapade 2009 club in northwest Dallas early Sunday morning.
Around 3 a.m. Sept. 29, police received a shooting call on Finnell Street, where a group of Latin males were involved in a dispute.
One victim was beaten and kicked before the suspects went to their vehicle, pulled out a gun and began shooting. The suspects also shot another victim in both arms and grazed another with a bullet.
Off-duty officers at the location responded to the shooting and immediately rendered aid to the victim shot in the arms.
The cause of the dispute is unknown at this time.
Police say the suspects are still at large and this is an ongoing investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.