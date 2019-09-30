  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amber Guyger, Amber Guyger Trial, Amber Guyger Trial Live, Botham Jean, Dallas, dallas police, DFW News, Shooting


*Discretion advised: You are watching unfiltered murder trial coverage. Some images and conversations could be considered disturbing by some viewers.*

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The murder trial of former Dallas officer Amber Guyger continues into day seven. We will be livestreaming the trial in the video player above.

Guyger is accused of murdering Botham Jean inside his apartment after claiming she thought she was in her apartment and that he was an intruder.

FULL COVERAGE: The Amber Guyger Trial

CBS 11 reporter J.D. Miles is covering the trial and will be providing updates throughout. Follow along with him above or at @jdmiles11 on Twitter.

Comments