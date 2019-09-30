Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas had its own “Only in Texas” moment Monday morning after two miniature horses became loose on Interstate-35E and caused a short shutdown of the highway.
Cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation captured the events as crews were trying to wrangle the horses off the highway to avoid any potential injuries. The southbound lanes of the highway near Inwood Road were shutdown during the ordeal.
One of the horses appeared to be white while the other was white with brown spots.
It’s unknown how the horses got loose, but they were eventually gathered safely into their trailer that was on the side of the highway.
Authorities are working to find out how they became loose and if there are any other animals involved.
You must log in to post a comment.