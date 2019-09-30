  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas, DFW News, highway, I-35E, Inwood Road, Loose Animals, Mini Horses

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas had its own “Only in Texas” moment Monday morning after two miniature horses became loose on Interstate-35E and caused a short shutdown of the highway.

Cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation captured the events as crews were trying to wrangle the horses off the highway to avoid any potential injuries. The southbound lanes of the highway near Inwood Road were shutdown during the ordeal.

One of the horses appeared to be white while the other was white with brown spots.

It’s unknown how the horses got loose, but they were eventually gathered safely into their trailer that was on the side of the highway.

Authorities are working to find out how they became loose and if there are any other animals involved.

Comments