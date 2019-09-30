DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some Dallas Animal Services workers are hoping to get a pet potbelly pig back to his owners.
They said they found the pig Sunday wandering Dryden Road in West Oak Cliff.
They said they’ll keep him there until Thursday for the owner to come claim him.
After that, he could be put up for adoption.
Dallas Animal Services tweeted Monday, “Missing an adorable pig? 🐷 Yesterday, our field officers found a male potbelly pig loose on Dryden Road. He’ll be on stray hold until 10/3. If you think this little guy is your missing pig, please email DASlost@dallascityhall.com or stop up during any of our open hours.”
The shelter is treating the pig like any other stray pet they take in.
