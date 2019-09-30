Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A swift water rescue team with Dallas Fire Rescue was out before sunrise Monday after a truck was found upside down in the Trinity River.
The truck was found in the water near Great Trinity Forest Way in southeast Dallas.
It was after 7:30 a.m. when a wrecker arrived and removed the work truck from the water. They foud no one inside.
According to Dallas police, the vehicle had been reported stolen from another part of the city.
