DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A swift water rescue team with Dallas Fire Rescue was out before sunrise Monday after a truck was found upside down in the Trinity River.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The truck was found in the water near Great Trinity Forest Way in southeast Dallas.

It was after 7:30 a.m. when a wrecker arrived and removed the work truck from the water. They foud no one inside.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

According to Dallas police, the vehicle had been reported stolen from another part of the city.

