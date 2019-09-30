Filed Under:capital murder, Deadly Shooting, death penalty, Deputy Killed, Deputy Shot, Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy, Houston, Robert Solis, Sandeep Dhaliwal, Texas News, Traffic stop

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A judge has ordered the Houston man charged with capital murder in the shooting of a sheriff’s deputy be held without bond. Robert Solis is accused of fatally shooting Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a traffic stop Friday near Houston.

Robert Solis (Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say 42-year-old Dhaliwal was shot multiple times from behind. He was airlifted to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sandeep Dhaliwal (Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

District Judge Chris Morton said Monday that, if convicted, 47-year-old Solis could face the death penalty.

Solis had a warrant for violating parole when Dhaliwal stopped him Friday. Authorities say they received “credible information” that Solis might have a mental illness or intellectual disability and ordered an evaluation.

Dhaliwal was the first Sikh sheriff’s deputy on Harris County’s force.

Dhaliwal is the second Texas deputy to die while making a traffic stop this year.

El Paso County Deputy Peter Herrera was fatally shot during a March traffic stop in San Elizario, about 25 miles southeast of El Paso. Both occupants of the car were charged with capital murder and await trial.

