IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three 13-year-olds were charged with Invasive Visual Recording after one of them photographed a child who was using the bathroom.
It happened at Lady Bird Johnson Middle School on 3601 W. Pioneer Drive.
One of the teens photographed the 11-year-old, who police said has special needs. He then shared the picture with the two other 13-year old students.
The school resource officer worked with Irving ISD administrators to identify the juveniles involved.
Irvin ISD said while they “cannot discuss any specifics regarding the situation due to privacy law, we are taking the situation very seriously. The students involved have received appropriate discipline as outlined by local laws and our Student Code of Conduct, and the Irving Police Department has filed charges on the students. At Johnson Middle School and in Irving ISD, we take all bullying allegations seriously, and we are committed to helping prevent bullying on our campus.”
The investigation is on-going but the police department said all those involved were identified.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273.1010 and reference case number 19-24410. Additionally, tips may be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.
