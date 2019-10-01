Comments
CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – It started with a man getting ready for work and ended with a police chase through Carrollton and a crash.
Police say it was around 4:00 a.m. when a man started his truck, which had a trailer attached, and stepped away for a moment. In that short time, another man jumped in the vehicle and took off.
The victim immediately called police and officers were able to locate the truck thief and gave chase.
Police trailed the driver down Interstate-35 and into west Dallas. The suspect crashed into a stop sign at the corner of Pueblo and Hairston Streets and ran away on foot.
The suspect remains on the loose. Dallas police and Dallas County Sheriff’s are assisting Carrollton PD with their search for him.
