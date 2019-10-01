ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Rockwall High School cheerleader is being praised for her quick actions that saved a little boy’s life last week.

Senior Tyra Winters was sitting on a float waving at the crowd during the school’s homecoming parade when she heard a woman call for help.

That’s when Winters noticed a toddler in the mother’s arms. He was choking on a piece of candy.

“He was turning purple, so I immediately jumped off the float, I ran down to the kiddo, and I was like, ‘I got him’ and I grabbed him from the mom, I grabbed him and tilted him and I gave a good three back thrusts and he ended up spitting up,” Winters explained.

On Tuesday, she was reunited with the mother and little boy for the first time since the incident.

Nicole Hornback may never forget the moment her 2-year-old, Clarke was in distress.

“I was sitting right next to him. I just happened to look over. There was no noise, no coughing, no breathing.”

She said she tried to give him the Heimlich maneuver, but had never really learned how.

Winters was there in a flash and moments later, Clarke was breathing again.

“I commend her for being a teen and being trained,” said Hornback.