



– The water in Ferris is back on and the city’s water tanks should be full by the end of the day, city leaders tell CBS 11.

Someone opened a fire hydrant Friday afternoon after the Ferris Fire Department flushed the line.

Either no one saw the open hydrant and all the gushing water and if they did, no one reported it to the police or fire departments that are very close by.

The first sign of a problem came at 7:00 a.m. Saturday, more than 12 hours later.

Acting Mayor Tommy Scott, the Mayor Pro Tem, said he believes the incident was intentional because work crews and firefighters did not leave the hydrant open.

What made matters worse and delayed a fix, is the elementary school had a busted line in its sprinkler system.

That was discovered Tuesday morning and has been corrected. That busted line kept the city’s water tanks from filling back up and staying filled.

This is the third time there’s been a water “crisis” in as many months.

The first time it was an employee mistakenly shutting a valve.

The second time, it was a mechanical issue, the city said.

Bottled water is still being given out and the boil water advisory is still in effect and will be for several more days.