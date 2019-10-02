



After a jury sentenced former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger to 10 years in prison for the shooting death of Botham Jean, his mother made a statement addressing the former officer, DPD training and moving on without her son.

She began by thanking those who stood beside her and her family through the “tumultuous journey” Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH: Allison Jean’s Statement Following Amber Guyger’s Sentencing

Many outside the courtroom began protesting upon learning Guyger received 10 years in prison, rather than 28 — which is what prosecutors thought was appropriate. But, Jean’s mother, Allison, and his younger brother, Brandt, have accepted the sentencing.

“Yesterday, we saw the conviction of Amber Guyger and today we heard the sentence of 10 years of prison. That 10 years in prison is 10 years for her reflection and for her to change her life,” Allison said.

After making his victim impact statement, Brandt told Guyger he didn’t even want her in jail, saying that he loves and forgives her.

“I love you just like anyone else,” he said. “I’m not going to say I hope you rot and die… I personally want the best for you and I wasn’t going to ever say this in front of my family or anyone but I don’t even want you to go to jail. I want the best for you because I know that’s exactly what Botham would want you to do — and the best would be to give your life to Christ.”

WATCH: Botham Jean’s Brother Gives Amber Guyger Hug After Sentencing

However, his mother said there is much more to be done by the city of Dallas.

“The corruption that we saw during this process must stop and it must stop for you, because after now, I leave Dallas but you live in Dallas, and it must stop for everyone,” she said. “The contamination of a crime scene that we saw coming out of this case, is one that should never happen again.”

One of the bigger points in Allison’s statement was her dissatisfaction with DPD and how they train officers.

“The poor training or the poor use of what should’ve been training, is what we see coming out of this case. That should never ever happen again,” she said. “If Amber Guyger was trained not to shoot in the heart, my son would be standing here today. My son was not a threat to her, he had no reason to pose a threat to her because he was in his own apartment, in his sanctuary. In the place of which he paid a lot of money to be in. He had every right to be there.”