ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A baby who survived after being found in a suitcase in a dumpster in Arlington late last month is doing well and on Wednesday, was the guest of honor at a baby shower at Medical City Arlington.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted, “I love my team. Today @ArlingtonPD officers held a baby shower for baby Jason, the newborn recused after being placed in a trash dumpster. Jason is doing great physically thanks to the awesome care he is receiving at @MedCArlington Some of Jason’s medical team joined the party!

A woman taking out her trash heard the baby crying at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Tan Oak Lane on Saturday, September 21.

The newborn was wrapped in a magenta scarf and piece of leopard print material. 

First responders had to initially perform CPR on the baby — who was believed to only be a few hours old at the time before transferring him to the hospital.

Police are still trying to identify his parents.

