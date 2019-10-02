FULL COVERAGEAmber Guyger Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance in locating a 21-year-old man with autism who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Ricardo Ivy is approximately 6 feet tall, weighs 135 pounds, has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at 1300 Circle Dr., where he was wearing a striped polo shirt, hunter green cargo shorts and blue and white Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Ivy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.

