MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — After hearing something about a school shooter on her radio, a First Baptist Mansfield Church staffer called 911 — issuing a lockdown Wednesday.
Around 11:30 a.m. Oct. 2, police responded to the call at the church — which also serves as a children’s learning center during weekdays — on 1800 E. Broad St. When officers arrived, they immediately entered the building and secured the children and staff. They then searched the entire facility, surrounding buildings and vehicles for possible threats.
After a detailed search, it was determined the facility was clear and there was no threat but officers and staff shortly re-united all the children with their families safely.
