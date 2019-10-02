



Hours after former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of Botham Jean, his father said he would like to become her friend at some point.

Jean’s family attended a Wednesday night service at Dallas West Church of Christ, where the then 26-year-old used to attend. His parents Allison and Bertram sat front and center, where their son liked to sit every Sunday.

While Bertram said Guyger will have time to reflect on what she did in prison, Allison told citizens they need to fight for change in Dallas. She described the past year as “sitting in the eye of a hurricane.”

The center point of tonight’s service was their youngest son, Brandt’s, interaction and embrace with Guyger in the courtroom Wednesday, where he said he forgives Guyger for murdering his big brother, and hopes she dedicates her life to God moving forward.

“I’m not really surprised because we know how we raised him… The Holy Spirit was working,” Bertram said. “I’d like to become your friend at some point… I think I have the ability to do it and I would like to be a friend despite my loss. That’s why we are Christians.”

Although he appreciates what his son did on the stand, he says there are still consequences for actions.

Allison agreed.

“Forgiveness for us as Christians is healing for us, but like my husband said, there are consequences,” she said. “I will leave my forgiveness to Amber to myself.”

She followed up saying she wants people to continue to support the legacy of her son and the foundation created in his honor, and give to the less fortunate because that’s what he would want them to do.