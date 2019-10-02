FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Paschal High School students are remembering a classmate who died while street racing on Tuesday near the school, according to Fort Worth Police.
NIcholas Delgadillo, 17, was killed in the one-car wreck when he lost control and struck a tree.
During their lunch break on Wednesday, some students walked to the crash site, leaving personal notes and flowers around the tree trunk off McCart Avenue.
“Around here, a lot of people have been passing away in car accidents, and it’s just heartbreaking to see people lose their loved ones,” said friend Carlo Mora.
Friends told CBS 11, Delgadillo was easy to be around, made friends quickly, played football and soccer and said it was out of character for him to be street racing.
“We all know he’s way smarter than that, and he’s a really good guy,” said friend Mike Kralick. “He knows how to use his brains, and then, he just, it just happens, a life taken too quickly out of this world.”
Police are still investigating the crash, and could not say if a racing charge was pending against the other teen driver, which could be a second degree felony because someone died.
“Everyone knows better,” said friend Denis Rodriguez. “There’s a lot of stories going around saying people were racing, but at the end of the day, you know…”
