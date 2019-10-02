Comments
Texas has some of the most supportive laws in the country when it comes to protecting kids online, but it’s important that both adults and children are aware of the latest cyber threats so they can avoid them.
SafeWise is an agency that tests, researches and reviews products and best practices to make your home and community safer. SafeWise has identified the top online threats to kids and tips for keeping kids safe. Click here for the SafeWise’s 2019 Guide to Kids Internet Safety.
Cyberbullying
Protecting Your Child From Online Predators
How To Protect Your Child From Viewing Inappropriate Content Online
Keeping Kids Safe Online
You must log in to post a comment.