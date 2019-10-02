DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who escaped from prison in Wyoming was captured in Dallas on Tuesday after law enforcement warned he could be in North Texas.
On Sunday, the city of Mesquite issued an alert about 30-year-old Robert Simpson, an escapee from the Wyoming Department of Corrections, possibly being in the area. He was in prison for aggravated burglary with a weapon.
Officials said at around 3 a.m. Sunday officers were called to the 1200 block of Americana Lane in Mesquite about a suspicious person. Police saw two people running away from the location when they arrived.
One of the individuals was captured and was identified as 48-year-old Jason Green, who was also an escapee from the Wyoming prison. The other person, who wasn’t caught at that time, was Simpson.
After issuing the warning, officials said Tuesday evening that Simpson was captured in Dallas without incident.
