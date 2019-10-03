WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Baylor University issued a campus-wide alert shortly before 5:00 p.m. Thursday advising students to seek secure shelter immediately.
The alert read, “BAYLOR ALERT: THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Dangerous Situation! Seek secure shelter immediately, away from doors and windows. (NOT WEATHER RELATED) More info to follow.
BAYLOR ALERT: THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Dangerous Situation! Seek secure shelter immediately, away from doors and windows. (NOT WEATHER RELATED) More info to follow.
— Baylor University (@Baylor) October 3, 2019
The alerts stem from a shooting at the Eastgate Apartments at 1912 South 5th St., which is south of the main campus.
BAYLOR ALERT: Waco Police Department reported a shooting at the Eastgate Apartments at 1912 South Fifth Street. Stay away from the area and shelter in place.
— Baylor University (@Baylor) October 3, 2019
Baylor reports witnesses observed suspects leaving the area.
Waco and Baylor Police officers continued patrolling the area and shortly after 5:30 p.m., Baylor tweeted, “The Waco Police Department has given the all clear. It is now safe to resume normal activities on campus.”
You must log in to post a comment.