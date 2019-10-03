FULL COVERAGEAmber Guyger Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison
WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Baylor University issued a campus-wide alert shortly before 5:00 p.m. Thursday advising students to seek secure shelter immediately.

The alert read, “BAYLOR ALERT: THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Dangerous Situation! Seek secure shelter immediately, away from doors and windows. (NOT WEATHER RELATED) More info to follow.

The alerts stem from a shooting at the Eastgate Apartments at 1912 South 5th St., which is south of the main campus.

Baylor reports witnesses observed suspects leaving the area.

Waco and Baylor Police officers continued patrolling the area and shortly after 5:30 p.m., Baylor tweeted, “The Waco Police Department has given the all clear. It is now safe to resume normal activities on campus.”

