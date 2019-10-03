DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Zoo is now certified as “sensory inclusive” for guests who may need a quieter and more secure environment while visiting.
The 106-acre park partnered with KultureCity to ensure all programs, events and campus are all sensory inclusive. Zoo staff members were trained by medical professionals on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation.
Sensory bags — equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads — will be available to those who may feel overwhelmed by the environment. There will also be a dedicated sensory room designed by medical professionals for those who may need a quieter space.
In a statement released by Dallas Zoo’s Education Supervisor of Family and Intergenerational Learning Tonya McDaniel, she said the zoo wants everyone to have an opportunity in creating a better world for animals.
Making the park fully sensory inclusive has been an incredible Zoo-wide team effort, and shows our dedication to serving our community and families with sensory sensitivities.
The zoo will ensure its Halloweekend event on Oct. 26 will accommodate those with sensory sensitivities as well.
