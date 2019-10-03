FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Dr. Phil will sit down with the family of murder victim Botham Jean following the Amber Guyger trial. It airs tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m. on CBS 11.

The trial, which caught worldwide attention, wrapped up Wednesday after a jury found Guyger guilty of murder and sentenced her to 10 years in prison.

Shortly after Guyger received her statement, Jean’s brother, Brandt, gave a powerful victim impact statement. In his statement, he told Guyger that he loves and forgives her for shooting and killing his older brother last September. The two embraced in a minute-long hug — shocking many.

In a teaser interview, Dr. Phil told CBS 11’s Ken Molestina that although Jean’s family believes Guyger should have consequences for her actions, they 100% stand behind Brandt’s statement.

“They feel, really a sense of peace that there’s been accountability, but then when the sentence came in, they were really disappointed that it was a light sentence in their opinion because… it’s 10 years,” Dr. Phil said. “They felt like it should’ve been more. And these are not vindictive people. They didn’t want 99 years or something like that, but they really did think it was disrespectful of their son.”

And when asked about the hug heard about the world, Dr. Phil said he thinks it taught people a lot about “compassion and caring.”

“He [Brandt] did not know the cameras were on and thought this was a private thing,” he said. “Not a publicity thing for him. [He] feels strongly his brother would want this.”

