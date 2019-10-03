Comments
WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is reportedly planning to resign from the Trump administration.
According to Politico, Secretary Perry is planning on leaving in November.
Perry, who served four terms at Texas Governor from 2000 to 2015, joined the Trump administration as Energy Secretary in 2017.
Perry also ran for president twice.
A Perry spokesperson released the following statement on the matter:
“While the beltway media has breathlessly reported on rumors of Secretary Perry’s departure for months, he is still the Secretary of Energy and a proud member of President Trump’s Cabinet. One day the media will be right. Today is not that day.”
