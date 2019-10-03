FULL COVERAGEAmber Guyger Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison
CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Cedar Hill is getting started on a Hotel and Convention Center project that will bring 136 hotel rooms, a 23,000 square foot convention center, and enhanced commercial and entertainment amenities to the city.

Rendering of Aloft Hotel coming to Cedar Hill (Courtesy: city of Cedar Hill)

The project is being constructed on the eastern side of Hillside Village shopping center and will include an Aloft hotel and adjacent convention facility to include an 8,000 square foot ballroom, 4,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, and various support spaces.

The project is being designed to interact closely with existing retail activity and provide a foundation for an enhanced entertainment presence in the area, the city explained in a news release.

The anticipated total value of the facility is approximately $25 million and is projected to open for business in the summer of 2020.

City leaders and developers broke ground on the facilities Thursday.

Groundbreaking in Cedar Hill for hotel and convention center. (courtesy: city of Cedar Hill)

“This is a project that has long been anticipated, and we’re excited to add a hotel/convention center to the high-end retail and entertainment offerings at Hillside Village in Cedar Hill,” says Mayor Stephen Mason.

The project is being developed and operated as a public-private partnership, where partner Taj Hospitality will own and construct the hotel while the city of Cedar Hill will own and construct the convention facility.

The financial contribution of the city for the convention facility is an estimate of $7.5 million, which would be financed and supported through revenues generated by the facility.

