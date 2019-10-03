NASHVILLE, Tennessee (CBSDFW.COM) – A man arrested for refusing to leave a downtown Nashville gas station, reportedly claimed he was the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and was in charge of the store and everything inside, WKRN-TV in Nashville reported.
Metro Nashville Police responded to a call about a trespasser at a Shell station Tuesday night.
Officers said the trespasser identified himself as Mark Cuban.
Police confirmed the man was not Mark Cuban and took him into custody, as they worked to identify him.
When he was taken to jail, they determined he was Mark Washington, 38, who had been arrested for trespassing at the same store at least four times in the last year.
Washington was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on a charge of criminal trespassing. His bond was set at $100.
