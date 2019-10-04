Comments
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In observance of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, several Catholic churches in the Diocese of Dallas held a Blessing of the Animals.
Friday morning, Father Tymo Ksiazkiewicz offered a blessing to Django, a member of the Dallas Police Canine Unit, who was accompanied by his partner Senior Corporal Curtis Steger, of the DPD Canine Squad and his son.
St. Paul Catholic Church in Richardson was one of many churches in North Texas observing the feast of St. Francis. Most will offer a Blessing of the Pets throughout the weekend, according to the Catholic Diocese of Dallas.
