DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Dallas, says she strongly supports the impeachment inquiry into whether President Donald Trump abused his power during the July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president.

“I’ve always supported an inquiry,” she said.

But Rep. Johnson, who began representing the 30th Congressional District in 1993, says she has reservations about the potential outcome.

If the House, controlled by Democrats, votes to impeach the President, the Senate would need 67 votes to convict and remove him from office.

Few expect that to happen because Republicans have the majority in the Senate.

Johnson says, “I want to be sure that the inquiry is so complete and so air tight that the Senate must act. It does no good to just indict. We must have a conviction.”

In October, 1998, she voted against the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

While he was impeached, the Senate voted to acquit him.

Johnson says she wants a strong process now. “I don’t believe in false indictments. I believe in justice. But I also believe that I should not rush to the final part before we get there. This will not be a case that will be convicted without strong, indelible proof of wrong-doing.”

U.S. Representative Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, says he agrees there must be a strong process in place. “I want to see all the facts myself, but on the surface, this is very troubling. The American public should be concerned about this. Again, I don’t care if you’re the most conservative person in the world or are the most liberal person in the world. This type of behavior cannot go unchecked.”

President Trump says the White House won’t cooperate with House Democrats until there’s a formal vote for an impeachment inquiry.

But Rep. Veasey says the House isn’t required to do so, and that he supports the current process where six House committees are investigating. “We have a system of checks and balances for a reason. It may take a while to get the documents but eventually we will receive those documents. If he doesn’t have anything to hide he should turn them over.”

CBS 11 reached out to the offices of all Republican members of Congress in North Texas, and either the lawmakers were unavailable for interviews Friday or we didn’t hear back.

But the Republican members of Congress have defended President Trump, called the impeachment inquiry a sham and say House Democrats are hurting the country.