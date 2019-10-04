FULL COVERAGEAmber Guyger Trial
Filed Under:anti-Semitic, death row inmate, Escaped Prisoners, execution, jewish, racial slurs, Randy Halprin, Texas 7, Texas News


HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A Jewish death row inmate who was part of the “Texas 7” gang of escaped prisoners and faced execution in less than a week has won a reprieve after claiming the former judge at his trial was anti-Semitic and frequently used racial slurs.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday granted a stay of execution for Randy Halprin, who had been scheduled to receive a lethal injection on October 10.

Randy Halprin – Texas 7 gang member (TDCJ)

Halprin alleges in his appeal that ex-Dallas County Judge Vickers Cunningham referred to him with anti-Semitic language.

District judge Vickers Cunningham (courtesy: CBS 11 News)

Cunningham declined to comment about the case on Friday.

Halprin was among the inmates who escaped from a South Texas prison in 2000 and committed numerous robberies, including one in which a suburban Dallas police officer was fatally shot.

Cunningham faced allegations of bigotry in 2018 after telling CBS 11 he had established a living trust that rewarded his children for marrying straight, white and Christian.

