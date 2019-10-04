AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Albert Merell Jr., 42, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list, with a cash reward of up to $3,000 offered for information leading to his capture.

Merell is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Merell has been wanted since April 2017, when he left his last known address in Fort Worth.

He also has ties to Corpus Christi, Fort Bend County and to southern Tarrant County, including the city of Rendon, Texas.

In 2001, Merell was convicted in Nueces County of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping following an incident with a 25-year-old woman.

He received a 15 year sentence in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

Merell is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has a tattoo under his right eye and has scars on his right shoulder, left wrist, right forearm and upper right arm. For more information or to see updates if he is arrested, view his wanted bulletin.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under the photo.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

DPS says all tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.