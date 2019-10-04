FULL COVERAGEAmber Guyger Trial
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were found dead inside a car in Mesquite Thursday evening and police are investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide.

Police say they responded to a possible suicide call in the 3300 block of Manchester Drive at around 7 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman dead inside a car from gunshot wounds.

According to police, the incident is believed to be a murder-suicide as there appears to be no danger to the public and no suspects on the loose.

The identities of the two adults have not yet been released as police continue to investigate the incident.

