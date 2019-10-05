PANTEGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed the owner of a motorcycle repair shop in Tarrant County on Thursday, police say.
Police in Pantego say they found the owner of Two Wheel World, Michael Schindler, dead at his business in the 1900 block of W. Pioneer Parkway just before 9 a.m.
According to police, they believe Chris Anthony Pritchett, an employee at the shop, fatally shot him and left the scene in the victim’s pickup truck.
The pickup is described as a black 2001 Ford F150 Harley Davidson Edition with the Texas license plate #GGX9969. Police released a picture of what the pickup may look like.
Police believe Pritchett is armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817.274.2511.
The co-owner of Two Wheel World, Zachary Tucker, told CBS 11 that Schindler has been in business for 25 years and was well-known and respected by the biker community.
You must log in to post a comment.