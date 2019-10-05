FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has been fined $21,000 for a low hit on New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater during last Sunday’s loss.
Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Sunday afternoon that Lawrence was given the fine for the hit that came late in the second quarter on a 3rd and 10 from Dallas’ 27-yard line.
The Saints handed the Cowboys their first loss of the season, 12-10, in a battle of defenses last Sunday.
Lawrence has been fairly quiet during the first four games of the season after signing a lucrative 5-year, $105 million contract extension. So far, he’s registered four solo tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble and recovery.
The Cowboys will look to bounce back at home this Sunday at home against the Green Bay Packers.
You must log in to post a comment.