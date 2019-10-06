ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Despite career-highs from both Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper, the Dallas Cowboys were unable to complete a late fourth quarter comeback as they fell to the Green Bay Packers, 34-24.

The Cowboys lost their second straight game after winning their first three, just as the Packers had done. Green Bay took sole possession of first in the NFC North, while Dallas dropped into a tie for the NFC East lead with Philadelphia.

Green Bay’s star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, kept his team moving to a big early lead with more dazzling plays at AT&T Stadium, Aaron Jones scored a career-high four touchdowns and the Packers bounced back from their first loss by hanging on for a 34-24 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Rodgers zipped a sidearm throw to Robert Tonyan to fix one broken play, flipped a left-hander to Tra Carson to rescue another, and helped Green Bay improve to 5-0 inside the retractable-roof stadium where the two-time MVP’s first win was the 2011 Super Bowl.

The first three Green Bay wins over the Cowboys at their 10-year-old stadium were all dramatic, highlighted by Rodgers’ improbable 35-yard completion to Jared Cook to set up a winning field goal on the final play of a 34-31 divisional-round playoff win three years ago.

Not quite the same drama this time after the Packers built a 31-3 lead, although Dak Prescott (463 yards passing) and Amari Cooper (226 yards receiving) set career highs trying to keep things interesting in the fourth quarter.

The last hope for Dallas ended with 1:41 left when Brett Maher missed his second field goal — a 33-yarder that would have given the Cowboys a shot at an onside kick down seven.

Missing his biggest threat in Davante Adams because of a toe injury, Rodgers threw for 238 yards without an interception — to the delight of a large contingent of Green Bay fans that pulled off several “Go Pack Go” chants without much resistance from the home crowd.

Prescott, on the other hand, matched a career high with three interceptions, although the first was a drop by Cooper on what should have been a big play early.

Jones had a career-high 182 scrimmage yards — 107 rushing and 75 receiving — and opened the scoring with an 18-yard run after being held to 19 and 21 yards rushing the previous two weeks.

On a punctuating touchdown for a 24-0 lead early in the second half, Jones waved “bye-bye” to cornerback Byron Jones while beating him to the pylon on a 5-yard run. The fourth TD was a 1-yard plunge.

Cooper had a 53-yard touchdown among his 11 catches and Michael Gallup had 113 yards receiving with a 40-yard score. Prescott, who had never lost when throwing for more than 275 yards, was 27 of 44.

The Cowboys are now 3-2 on the season and will face the New York Jets next Sunday at 3.25 p.m.

