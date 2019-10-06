Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins left Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in the third quarter with a knee injury.
His injury came with about eight minutes left in the third quarter as the Cowboys were fighting to put points on the board after trailing 24-0. Collins was seen limping to the team’s locker room.
Collins later returned to the sideline after his injury was evaluated.
The Cowboys were already without starting left tackle Tyron Smith as he’s out with an ankle injury suffered during last Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Rookie Brandon Knight entered the game to replace Collins.
