DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A close friend of Joshua Brown wants to see the person responsible for his murder behind bars.

Donte Anderson talked to Brown the night he was killed. He said Brown was staying home that night and seemed in good spirits.

“He was talking about going to the fair,” he said. “That’s it.” ​

Anderson never imagined the phone call with Brown would be his last. ​

“It seemed surreal because we had just spoke to him,” he said.

Anderson has known Brown since high school. “Since we were about 16, 17,” he said.

They shared a love of sports. Brown played football at Lancaster High School and in college at the University of South Florida.

“That inspired me,” Anderson said. “He didn’t let one thing get him down.”

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, police arrived at Brown’s Oak Lawn apartment complex, Atera, to find him in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower back.​

Just days prior, the 28-year-old served as a key prosecution witness in the Amber Guyger murder trial, where he testified to hearing gunshots at his neighbor Botham Jean’s apartment but not Guyger’s request to see Jean’s hands. ​

“That trial… he did great,”​ Anderson said. “At the end of the day though, I’m not going to lie to you, I wish he would’ve stayed out of the trial.”

Anderson said late last year Brown was involved in a shooting at a Dallas gentleman’s club and had been keeping a low profile. He was mainly managing a handful of Airbnbs he owned and spending time with his young daughter who lives out of state. ​However, Anderson said he was always there for his friends.

“I do tattoos,” Anderson said. “I did a couple tattoos on Josh. He’d help me out. ​Tell me I need to do this with my business. That and that. Me and Josh had a bunch of conversations that I’m going to miss.”

Anderson wonders why this had to happen.

“There were no enemies, no time to make enemies,” he said “Josh’s heart touched a lot of people and when you lose somebody like that a little piece of everybody he touched is gone too.”