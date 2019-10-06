Comments
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texans are fighting back and saying “no” to bullying.
Students showed up at Huffines Middle School Saturday for the seventh annual “Stop Bullying Our Purpose (SBOP) Say No To Bullying Rally” in Lewisville.
“The purpose of this event is to give informative, positive information to students of all ages about bullying, while providing a fun, festive atmosphere,” SBOP founder T-Ronn Hicks said.
This rally occurs every year during the city of Lewisville’s “Say No to Bullying Week.”
SBOP was created by Hicks nine years ago after his daughter, who was in second grade, asked him to speak to her classmates about bullying.
